Iowa for Warren volunteer dies in crash

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY — A volunteer with Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign in Iowa was killed in a car crash in rural Pottawattamie County.

According to a release from Iowa for Warren, 22-year-old Zachary Crombie Presberg, died Monday evening. The campaign says he was from Piedmont, Calif. and joined the Elizabeth Warren campaign in Iowa as an organizing fellow.

“Bruce and I are heartbroken over Zac’s passing and offer our deepest condolences to his parents, family and friends,” Sen. Warren said in a statement. “Through his dedication and volunteerism, Zac represented the very best of us.”

“Zac was a treasured member of our team, and we are devastated by his passing…We love him and will miss his generous spirit.”

The campaign says he organized in Cass County.

“Zac was a treasured member of our team, and we are devastated by his passing … We love him and will miss his generous spirit,” Iowa for Warren State Director Janice Rottenberg said.

This is not the first time a presidential campaign volunteer has died on Iowa’s roads. In 2016, Braden Joplin was a volunteer with Ben Carson’s campaign when the van he was in on I-80 hit a patch of ice and flipped on its side. It was hit by another car. Two other campaign volunteers and one campaign employee were inside. Joplin was taken to the hospital where he died.

Ben Carson canceled his campaign events then to fly to Omaha where Joplin was hospitalized. Joplin was a Texas Tech student.