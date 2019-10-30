Iowa has highest average ACT score in the nation

Iowa’s average composite score for the ACT tied for first in the country, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

The assessment examined the average composite scores among states that tested more than half of students in the Class of 2019.

The ACT’s research shows that both Iowa and South Dakota had an average composite score of 21.6 out of a possible 36.

The national average composite score was 20.7.

“Iowa’s leading the nation in ACT scores, an important measurement to determine college and career readiness,” Gov Kim Reynolds said in a statement. “The results reflect our commitment to education and the need to do even more to better prepare our young people for the future. It’s why Iowa must continue to build on innovative programs that connect individuals to the training and education required for rewarding careers.”

Iowa’s score did go down just a bit from last year’s average composite score of 21.8.

22,965 Iowa students took the ACT, which accounts for 66 percent of last spring’s graduating class.

“Schools are doing more than ever to ensure that all students are ready for the demands of college or career training. While there’s more to do, today’s news is a testament to all of the great work underway,” Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said in a statement. “In my weekly visits to schools across the state, I’m inspired by students taking ownership of their learning and teachers committed to preparing students for success beyond high school.”