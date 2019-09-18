Closings
Iowa, Iowa State athletic directors say fans of both teams should show more respect to visitors

Local News
Ames

Ames

81°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms
68°F Thunderstorms
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Iowa City

80°F Fair Feels like 82°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered Thunderstorms
69°F Scattered Thunderstorms
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
University of Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta and Iowa State University Athletics Director Jamie Pollard have issued a joint statement following complaints of mistreatment of the Hawkeye marching band during Saturday’s Cy-Hawk Game.

“Both the University of Iowa and Iowa State University are committed to providing a safe environment for everyone attending events on their respective campuses. This includes members of the school’s marching bands. Unfortunately, both the Hawkeye and Cyclone marching bands have been the target of unacceptable behavior at football games in Iowa City and Ames in recent years. Some of the conduct directed at the students in our respective marching bands recently has been rude, vulgar, and in some cases, violent.  We should all feel embarrassed when students in the bands don’t feel safe when performing at an away game. Each of our athletics departments is committed to doing whatever is necessary to improve the environment for visiting school marching bands in the future. A significant part of the solution is insisting our fans help address this issue by showing more respect to our visitors. We owe it to these hardworking performers to have a safe stage on which they can showcase their spirit and talent.”

Joint statement from Gary Barta and Jamie Pollard

