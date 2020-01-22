Iowa Judicial Branch releasing free interactive court forms

DES MOINES — The Iowa Judicial Branch is releasing a series of free interactive court forms. These are designed to make it easier for Iowans to access the state court system that do not have an attorney.

The program will allow users to go online and through a question and answer process will result in giving the user the preparation of approved court forms to be used in legal proceedings.

The first case type in the series is for persons seeking divorce without minor or dependent adult children and is available now.