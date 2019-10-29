Iowa launching national movement encouraging women to ‘Never Settle’

The Never Settle Coalition will launch in Des Moines on Thursday, and hopes women across the state and the U.S. will feel empowered.

A local business owner is sharing her story of taking a chance and making sure she didn’t settle, after she worked a previous job that left her unhappy.

“As I looked down my future and the path of where I was going, I knew this is now where I’m supposed to be for the rest of my life,” said Creme Cupcake and Dessert Owner Christina Moffatt. “I had that hole in my heart that needed to be filled.”

According to the group’s research, 58 percent of women put aside their dreams for their partners’ needs, and 47 percent of women are settling in their workplace.

The first phase of the project will be encouraging women to write a letter to another woman, letting them know they’re not alone.

