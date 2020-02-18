Iowa lawmakers consider bills that could raise THC cap in medical marijuana

The Iowa Senate and House both have bills that would raise the cap on THC allowed in medical marijuana, but is it enough for those who need this treatment?

DES MOINES — Both the Iowa Senate and House are considering bills that seek to raise the cap on THC products approved to be in the state’s medical marijuana program.

THC is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana that causes a high. Currently, the THC limit allowed in a medical cannabidiol product is three percent.

Both bills would remove that limit, but in different ways.

The Senate bill would allow people in Iowa’s medical cannabis program to get up to 25 grams of THC every 90 days, if approved.

The House bill would raise the amount to 4.5 grams over 90 days. Some patients say that’s not enough to meet their needs.

On the other hand, officials with the Area Substance Abuse Council say they’re concerned whenever there’s talk about increasing access to THC. The main concern is the effect it could have on kids if they get their hands on it.

“Early exposure, it’s just showing that your risks of some mental illnesses really goes up,” Jessica Hussman said.

Carl Olsen with Iowans for Medical Marijuana understands that point, however he still wants the cap raised.

“Well, I wouldn’t send the message to kids that it’s okay to deprive people of an effective medicine, so it’s just a matter of opinion,” Olsen said.

In their most recent annual report, the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board recommended limiting THC to 4.5 grams over 90 days. However, they also said practitioners should have the option to increase that amount for those with terminal or debilitating conditions.