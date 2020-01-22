Iowa lawmakers one step closer to banning vaping in public places

A bill would reform the Smokefree Air Act to treat e-cigarettes like regular cigarettes.

DES MOINES — A new bill that could ban vaping in public areas is one step closer to becoming a law.

A group of state lawmakers gave the green light on Tuesday to reform the Iowa Smokefree Air Act. The bill would treat e-cigarette products like regular cigarettes if passed.

A supporter of the bill says that Iowa should include marijuana products in the bill as well, even though recreational marijuana is illegal.

Doug Strike from the American Cancer society says that lawmakers should address the matter now.

“While we’re doing this we think she should address and create a more expansive definition so that new technologies as they come online do not require us to come to the legislature and amend the definition as we’re trying to do today,” he said.

If someone violates this proposed law, they could face a hefty fine.

The bill’s next step is to go to a full committee vote.