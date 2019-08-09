Iowa lawmakers talk trade with farmers at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES – Iowa farmers attended the Iowa Trade and USMCA Round Table with Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to talk about the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Farmers there seemed to be in support of the trade agreement, saying that they had no idea why anyone would be opposed to it. They want it to be passed as soon as possible.

Grassley hopes that this agreement will be able to replace the North American Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“NAFTA, being a 25-year-old agreement that has been very, very good for agriculture, but after 25 years it’s outdated,” said the senator.

Also at the round table were former Democratic Senator Blanche Lincoln of Arkansas and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.