‘Iowa Legend’ Carson King reaches $1 million for UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital

It started as a sign asking for beer money- now it’s a million dollar fundraiser.

WE JUST REACHED A MILLION IN TOTAL CONTRIBUTIONS @BuschBeer and @venmo Let’s goooo! We’re not done yet! @UIchildrens what do you think!? #ForTheKids — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 22, 2019

In just a little over a week, Carson King has raised $1 million for the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The 24-year-old from Altoona made the sign for “College GameDay” at the Cy-Hawk game last weekend. Once he reached $600, he decided to use it for something a little bit better.

Over $150,000 raised, thanks to over 11,000 awesome people. And we're still going strong! https://t.co/jo3kt8kg3K — Venmo (@venmo) September 20, 2019

Many organizations have donated money, including $10,000 from Prairie Meadows, $50,000 from Norwestern Mutual CEO John Schlifske, and total matching contributions from Venmo and Busch Beer.

He’s also seen some perks- Busch made special edition cans with his face on them. There’s even an online petition to get these cans made for the public.

And the donations are still rolling in. King said he’ll be accepting donations until the end of September.

He’s already in contact with the hospital. He’ll be making an in-person donation after the fundraiser is over.