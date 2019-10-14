‘Iowa Legend’ Carson King latest to become a Bobblehead with a Cause

MILWAUKEE — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled their rendering for a Carson King bobblehead Monday.

The bobblehead features Carson holding up a replica of the sign that went viral after appearing in the background of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Ames on September 14 for the Cy-Hawk game.

King raised over $3 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

The bobblehead costs $25 and is available for pre-order now. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum will donate $5 from every bobblehead sold to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

