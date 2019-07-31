Iowa Lottery celebrates highlights of record-breaking year

CLIVE – The Iowa Lottery released its best annual results in its history Wednesday.

Records for the 2019 fiscal year were set for lottery sales, proceeds to state causes, prizes to players, and retail commissions. Scratch-game sales totaled to $250.6 million, making it the fifth straight year of record breaking sales. Mega Millions sales leaped up for the year as well, where jackpots reached more than $300 million four times.

The Top 10 retailers in Iowa for lottery sales were in five different cities: Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Council Bluffs, Denison and Fort Dodge. The Hy-Vee at 20 Wilson Ave. in Cedar Rapids had the highest number in sales at $949,363.

The largest prize won was a $343.9 million Powerball jackpot. The other highest prizes were at least $1 million in various lotteries.

The Iowa Lottery also noted the $2.5 million raised for the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund to benefit Iowa’s veterans and their families. Since it began in 2008, the lotter has raised more than $27 million for the Veterans Trust Fund.