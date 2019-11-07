Iowa Lottery passes milestone 34 years in the making

WEST DES MOINES– Today on Good Morning Iowa, Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn announced that more than two billion dollars has been raised for important state causes.

“Two billion dollar reasons thank you to our players, to our retailers and those policy makers that trust us to responsibly raise revenue for the state,” said Strawn.

Iowa Lottery proceeds have four main purposes: support for our state’s veterans and their families through the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund; support through the Iowa Public Safety Survivor Benefits Fund, the General Fund and the Vision Iowa program.

“It’s really an Iowa story,” said Strawn. “We not only wanted to say thank you but make sure Iowans are aware that they’re doing right by Iowa’s veterans when they play the lottery.”