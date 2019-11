CROCKER TOWNSHIP — Court records say an Iowan man is charged with incest and sexually abusing a child over a period of three years.

39-year-old Andrew Jon Fisher of Crocker Township is in jail for one count of second degree sexual abuse, one count of third degree sexual abuse, and one count of incest.

He was booked into the Polk County Jail early Saturday morning. He’s being held on a $40,000 cash-only bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3.