Iowa man charged with making threats to Manhattan-based Jewish organization

CEDAR RAPIDS — An Iowa man could face up to five years in prison for sending multiple threats to a Manhattan-based Jewish organization.

31-year-old Garrett Kelsey of Cedar Rapids was charged Tuesday with one count of interstate transmission of threats to injure a person.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Kelsey made several violent threats by phone and email to the Manhattan-based international Jewish organization, the Victim Organization.

Kelsey called the headquarters on May 23 and spoke with one of the employees. He identified himself as “Garrett Odinschild” and called again to leave a profane voicemail that incited violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.

Later that day, he emailed the organization and demanded that they remove a video about Nordic Neo-Nazis that the Victim Organization had uploaded. Kelsey said the organization had three days to remove it and to apologize before the neo-religious movement called “Asatru” would take action.

According to the affidavit, the Asatru movement is aimed at reviving Norse religious beliefs and has recently been linked to anti-Semitic and other racist groups, including those who marched in Charlottesville in 2017.

The justice department said Kelsey admitted to sending these threats in a voluntary interview on May 24. On June 2, a Facebook profile linked to Kelsey changed the cover photo to one that showed Jewish people in a line facing a wall with their hands up.

This case is ongoing and is being handled by the DOJ’s Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit.