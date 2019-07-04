Iowa man involved in boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

OSAGE BEACH, MO — An Iowa man was taken to the hospital the night of July 3 after a boat crash near the 28 mile marker on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The driver has been identified as 66-year-old Rick Hansen of Wilton, IA. His injury was labeled serious and he was transported by ambulance to Lake Regional and then University Hospital. The man has been talking and is alert according to OzarksFirst.

While Hansen was the only human injury in the crash, the 2003 Baja and a 2018 Crest Continental Pontoon received moderate to extensive damage.