Iowa man sentenced to 189 months in prison for possession of child pornography

DES MOINES – A press release from the Department of Justice says a man will be in prison for 189 months for possessing child pornography.

On August 22, U.S. Attorney Mark Krickbaum announced that 46-year-old Robert Kimber II was sentenced by U.S. District Senior Judge James E. Gritzner for Possession of Child Pornography. Kimber will serve 189 months in prison followed by a term of supervised release of seven years. He is ordered to pay $2,000 to each victim seeking restitution.

The release states an investigation into Kimber began in 2018. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received multiple Cyber Tip Line reports from multiple online providers indicating he was sending child pornography to other people. Another investigation revealed that Kimber sent and received child pornography on multiple internet platforms.

Kimber also engaged in a sexually explicit chat online with someone that identified themselves as being 13-years-old. Kimber solicited and received a sexually explicit picture from that person. Police confiscated a cell phone from the Kimber that had videos and images of child pornography.

Kimber is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in the Iowa District Court for Polk County in 1993 for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office, West Des Moines Police Department, and the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.