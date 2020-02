CAMP DODGE — Iowa National Guard soldiers have received mobilization orders for a deployment to Africa.

Troop C based in Le Mars will deploy approximately 90 soldiers and an additional 40 soldiers will be deployed from Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment that is assigned to the Freedom Center located on Camp Dodge in Johnston.

The troop is currently working to schedule send-off ceremonies which will occur in June. The soldiers will be deployed for one year.