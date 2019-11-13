Iowa native asking for can donations to benefit Make-A-Wish Iowa

An Iowa native is asking for your help to raise money for Make-A-Wish Iowa this holiday season.

Allie Brown is an employee for Make-A-Wish America.

Although she currently works in Arizona, she is a native of West Des Moines and is starting a campaign to collect aluminum cans for the organization ahead of Christmas.

Brown says she intends to collect as many aluminum cans as possible before recycling them. Once the cans are recycled, she will then donate the money to Make-A-Wish Iowa on December 23rd.

She originally posted about the can drive on Facebook:

Aside from just recycling the cans, Allie says she will be donating $1 for every bag of cans she receives.

There are a few ways you can get involved!

To start, just save your old, aluminum cans (used soda cans, for example) in a bag.

If you’d like to have Allie pick them up directly, you can contact her through e-mail at abrown@wish.org, or on Facebook.

Allie says she will also be collecting cans at Altoona’s annual Jolly Holiday Lights event and at Valley High School’s football stadium in December. To find out when those pickup times will be, reach out to Allie’s Facebook page.

Allie says her decision to collect cans was inspired by Carson King’s generous donation to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital earlier this year.