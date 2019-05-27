Iowa naval officer killed in World War II honored with special ceremony

BARNES CITY – Nearly eight decades ago, Seaman First Class Wesley Jordan died at Pearl Harbor defending America aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma.

Until recently, most people assumed his body was swallowed in the sea. But thanks to advancing DNA technology, Jordan could finally be laid to rest on Memorial Day Weekend.

“It is a great honor to be able to repatriate him and bring him home,” said Daniel Sorensen, U.S. Navy Chaplain.

Wesley’s niece, Sharon Renfrow, never met him, but she knew all about what he did.

“I think it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for people to be able to participate in something like this,” said Renfrow.

For his fellow World War II veterans, this special farewell resonates with them as well.

“It’s always sad to go back and remember the ones that we’ve lost, but we still want to honor them,” said Sgt. Dale Watts, a retired member of the U.S. Army.

“I think it’s a good deal for the younger generation to see what’s going on,” said Robert Kriegel, a World War II veteran.

Before his burial, Jordan was part of a giant processional through town. Young and old people lined up to say thank you.

“To have this level of respect, I think really helps bring some clarity and focus,” said Daniel Sorensen, a chaplain for the U.S. Navy.

At the Barnes City Cemetery, Jordan was given a military tribute, complete with a 21 gun salute. It’s a reminder of valor, and at long last, a proper good bye.

Jordan was buried right between his parents.