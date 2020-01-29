Live Now
Iowa political parties partner with DART to offer free rides on caucus night

Local News
DES MOINES — As an effort to make the Iowa caucuses more accessible, DART is partnering with the local parties to offer free transportation on caucus night.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, DART will provide free rides on all Local, Express, and On Call services. Free rides will be provided until the end of DART service that day.

Current eligible Paratransit members must schedule their ride in advance. To do that, visit: https://ridedart.com/services/paratransit

Caucus sites are pre-determined by political parties. Riders can find Democratic caucus sites at their respective party sites. Once you’ve found your site, use the MyDART Trip Planner on our website or in the MyDART app to learn which routes you can take. This information is also available online using Google Maps.

