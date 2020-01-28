Iowa Power Farming Show returns to metro

DES MOINES—Starting Tuesday, you can check out the latest in farm equipment, electronics, and precision agriculture as the Iowa Power Farming Show returns to the Iowa Event Center.

If you plan on attending the third largest indoor farm show in the U.S., you can check out nearly 700 exhibitors spanning 7.7 acres, 3 buildings and 7 floors across the Iowa Events Center. As well as check out free seminars led by industry experts on topics like UAV, estate planning, water quality, weather and commodity trends.

Iowa Power Farming Show kicks off Tuesday at 9 a.m through 4 p.m. and runs through Thursday. Parking and a shuttle are available at Iowa Cubs- Principal Park. Admission is $8 with a $5 discount available online.