Iowa Public Television changing name to ‘Iowa PBS’

Iowa Public Television will have a new name come 2020.

The public television network that has been around Iowa for 50 years will change its name to “Iowa PBS” starting January 1, 2020, the network announced Monday.

“Iowa PBS better represents who we are and how we deliver content in today’s digital age,” IPTV Executive Director and General Manager Molly Phillips said in a statement. “As Iowans increasingly look to new ways to view information and entertainment, our new name will help ensure they will easily find their favorite locally produced programs as well as PBS programs where and when they want to watch.”

The network says that in part, the name change is due to the worldwide recognition of IPTV as “Internet Protocol Television”.

Programming on IPTV is not expected to change, according to the release. The names of channels—IPTV KIDS, IPTV WORLD, etc.—will change slightly to reflect the new name (IOWA PBS KIDS, IOWA PBS WORLD, etc.).