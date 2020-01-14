Iowa receives more than $9 million for local homeless programs

WASHINGTON — The State of Iowa is receiving more than $9 million in funding from the federal government to support local homeless assistance programs across the state.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Tuesday that it will be issuing nearly $2.2 billion in grants to support thousands of local homeless assistance programs across the nation.

“Iowa’s overall grant funding increased by $608,000 from 2018,” said Regional Administrator Jason Mohr. “The funding announced today is critical to providing more resources to individuals and families to avoid homelessness.”

HUD Continuum of Care grant funding supports a broad array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation, located in sheltering programs, or at imminent risk of becoming homeless. Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter, transitional, and permanent housing programs.

HUD continues to challenge state and local planning organizations called “Continuums of Care” to support their highest performing local programs that have proven most effective in meeting the needs of persons experiencing homelessness in their communities.

In 2019, most of the country experienced a combined decrease in homelessness but significant increases in unsheltered and chronic homelessness on the West Coast, particularly California and Oregon, offset those nationwide decreases, causing an overall increase in homelessness of 2.7 percent.

You can view a list of the grants here.