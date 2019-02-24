Iowa's latest winter storm brings another blanket of snow

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Another winter storm has slammed the state of Iowa, and many spots will be forced to dig out again.

Here are some of the latest snow reports as of 8 am Sunday. Note that totals are difficult to collect with this storm due to drifting snow.

Laurens- 16.0"

Buffalo Center- 15.0"

Gowrie- 12.0"

Badger- 11.4"

Algona- 10.0"

Carroll- 10.0"

Fort Dodge- 9.5"

Denison- 9.5"

Webster City- 9.5"

Swea City- 9.4"

Missouri Valley- 8.5"

Auburn- 8.3"

Churdan- 8.0"

Rodman- 8.0"

Adair- 7.5"

Ames- 7.0"

Anita- 7.0"

Dayton- 7.0"

Mason City- 7.0"

Clear Lake- 6.4"

Paton- 6.0"

Hampton- 6.0"

Gilbert- 6.0"

Rockwell City- 6.0"

Guthrie Center- 6.0"

Rolfe- 5.5"

Corning- 5.0"

Boone- 4.7"

Stratford- 4.5"

Madrid- 4.4"

Dallas Center- 4.3"

Emmetsburg- 4.0"

Iowa Falls- 4.0"

Ledyard- 4.0"

Adel- 3.4"

Grundy Center- 3.0"

Eldora- 3.0"

Garner- 3.0"

Altoona- 3.0"

West Des Moines- 3.0"

Ankeny- 2.8"

Des Moines- 2.6"

Johnston- 2.6"

Cedar Falls- 2.3"

New Market- 2.0"

Traer- 2.0"

Garwin- 2.0"

Clive- 1.7"

Bedford- 1.5"

Murray- 0.7"