Iowa's latest winter storm brings another blanket of snow

Posted: Feb 24, 2019 12:35 AM CST

Updated: Feb 24, 2019 10:36 AM CST

Another winter storm has slammed the state of Iowa, and many spots will be forced to dig out again.

Here are some of the latest snow reports as of 8 am Sunday. Note that totals are difficult to collect with this storm due to drifting snow.

Laurens- 16.0"

Buffalo Center- 15.0"

Gowrie- 12.0"

Badger- 11.4"

Algona- 10.0"

Carroll- 10.0"

Fort Dodge- 9.5"

Denison- 9.5"

Webster City- 9.5"

Swea City- 9.4"

Missouri Valley- 8.5"

Auburn- 8.3"

Churdan- 8.0"

Rodman- 8.0"

Adair- 7.5"

Ames- 7.0"

Anita- 7.0"

Dayton- 7.0"

Mason City- 7.0"

Clear Lake- 6.4"

Paton- 6.0"

Hampton- 6.0" 

Gilbert- 6.0"

Rockwell City- 6.0"

Guthrie Center- 6.0"

Rolfe- 5.5"

Corning- 5.0"

Boone- 4.7"

Stratford- 4.5"

Madrid- 4.4"

Dallas Center- 4.3" 

Emmetsburg- 4.0"

Iowa Falls- 4.0"

Ledyard- 4.0"

Adel- 3.4"

Grundy Center- 3.0" 

Eldora- 3.0"

Garner- 3.0"

Altoona- 3.0" 

West Des Moines- 3.0"

Ankeny- 2.8"

Des Moines- 2.6"

Johnston- 2.6"

Cedar Falls- 2.3"

New Market- 2.0"

Traer- 2.0"

Garwin- 2.0"

Clive- 1.7"

Bedford- 1.5"

Murray- 0.7"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


