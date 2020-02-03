Iowa Sec. of State: Claims of voter registration exceeding eligible population are false

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2015, file photo, a worker steams wrinkles out of a US flag before the arrival of President Barack Obama at a town hall meeting, at North High School in Des Moines, Iowa. Few states have changed politically with the head-snapping speed of Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

A group called Judicial Watch is claiming total registration numbers in eight Iowa counties are larger than the eligible voter population.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is refuting claims that voter registration numbers in eight state counties exceed the population of eligible voters.

Pate’s office said in a news release Monday that a group called Judicial Watch is making claims that there are at least 18,658 total “extra names” on voting rolls in Dallas, Johnson, Lyon, Madison, Poweshiek, Dickinson, Scott and Warren counties.

Judicial Watch also claims that Polk County has an “unusually high registration rate of 95.9% of total eligible citizen voting-age population.”

Pate’s office says the information reported by Judicial Watch is false, adding that the organization’s figures on Iowa’s population are “greatly underestimated”, according to U.S. Census data.

“It’s unfortunate this organization continues to put out inaccurate data regarding voter registration,” Pate said in a statement. “And it’s especially disconcerting they chose the day of the Iowa Caucus to do this.”

Judicial Watch describes themselves as a conservative, non-partisan organization that touts a mission of promoting “transparency, accountability and integrity in government, politics and the law.”

