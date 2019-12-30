Iowa Secretary of State investigation reveals potential cases of double-voting in Polk County

Allegations of voter fraud in the 2018 election sparked an investigation from the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office last week. Now, they’ve discovered a handful of cases of double-voting in Polk County.

No one will be charged with a crime though, at least until various steps are followed. Polk County Attorney John Sarcone says he won’t formally press charges until law enforcement looks into cases like these.

The Secretary of State’s Office says has to turn over potential voter fraud cases to county attorneys.

“The law requires our office to turn the information over to the counties. Our understanding is the Polk County Attorney plans to turn the information over to DCI for further investigation,” Kevin Hall, communications director at the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office, said in a statement.

“We appreciate him looking into the matter and taking this issue seriously.”

The DCI declined to comment on whether or not they’re investigating the alleged incidents.