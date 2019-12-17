Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate leads historic, bipartisan delegation to Israel

DES MOINES — A small delegation of state government officials will put their political differences aside as they head to Israel for a historic delegation trip to discuss cybersecurity.

The trip is lead by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, who is the president of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS).

Secretary Pate partnered with the American Jewish Committee’s (AJC) Project Interchange to arrange the trip, according to the Office of the Iowa Secretary of State.

This is the first NASS delegation to visit Israel. They’ll meet with influential figures from across the political and social spectrum, like minority leaders and business communities.

Cybersecurity practices and policies are the prime focus of the week-long discussion. The overall goal is to enhance relations between the U.S. and Israel and “compare notes” with Israeli leaders.

The delegation will also meet with Palestinian civic and business leaders in Ramallah in the Palestinian Authority.

Participants in the delegation include: