Iowa senators set to debate amendment against abortion on Thursday

DES MOINES – Iowa voters might have the chance to alter the Iowa Constitution that puts in language outlining that an Iowan doesn’t have the fundamental right to an abortion.

The full Iowa Senate is set to debate the Senate Joint Resolution on Thursday. The legislation proposes an amendment to the constitution that the state “does not secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.”

The legislation has to pass both the full Iowa Senate and the Iowa House in exactly the same form, without any changes, during the 2020 legislative session. It then has to be passed by the next group of lawmakers elected this November before the amendment can be presented to Iowa voters. The earliest that the bill would appear on a ballot would be in the 2022 general election.

Democrats have protested the legislation, calling it restrictive and extreme. Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-Iowa) announced support for the measure during her Condition of the State.