Iowa small business at Made in America Product Showcase at White House

Jesse and Stacey Bannor show their handcrafted wooden toys in the Red Room of the White House, a product of the Bannor Toys Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Made in America Product Showcase event held at the White House. (Courtesy Photo by India Garrish)

WASHINGTON D.C. — It’s not everyday that an Iowa small business gets recognition like this. Monday, Bannor Toys from Madrid got to partake in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.

Started back in 2011 by Jesse and Stacey Bannor, the company has all sorts of fun and modern wood toys for kids to enjoy. They have toys for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

All those toys and more information about the company can be found on their website.

Representatives from Companies of All 50 States:

Redline Steel, LLC – Alabama

Alaska Rug Company – Alaska

Arizona Chile Roasters – Arizona

Rich-N-Tone Calls, Inc. – Arkansas

HOSTYLE Racing Products, LLC – California

Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Co. – Colorado

Luke’s Toy Factory – Connecticut

Backyard Jams & Jellies, Inc. – Delaware

Kino Sandals, Inc. – Florida

2 Day Designs – Georgia

Ocean Organic Vodka – Hawaii

Buck Knives, Inc. – Idaho

Stern Pinball, Inc. – Illinois

Janus Motorcycles – Indiana

Bannor Toys – Iowa

Cobalt Bolts – Kansas

QuaLex Manufacturing – Kentucky

McIlhenny Company – Louisiana

Jack Traps, Inc. – Maine

THAAD, Lockheed Martin Corporation – Maryland

KettlePizza, LLC – Massachusetts

Michigan Mittens – Michigan

3M – Minnesota

Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory – Mississippi

Snake Bite Co. – Missouri

Schnee’s – Montana

T-L Irrigation Co. – Nebraska

Fisher Space Pen So. – Nevada

BaileyWorks, Inc. – New Hampshire

Benjamin Moore & Co. – New Jersey

Weaver Guitar Straps – New Mexico

Tough Traveler Ltd. – New York

Council Tool Company – North Carolina

Dakota Micro, Inc. – North Dakota

Airstream, Inc. – Ohio

Gameday Ironworks, LLC – Oklahoma

Willamette Valley Vineyards – Oregon

Zippo Manufacturing Company – Pennsylvania

WaterRower, Inc. – Rhode Island

Freeman Boatworks – South Carolina

Dakota Grills, LLC – South Dakota

Litespeed Bicycles – Tennessee

Nokona – Texas

ENVE Composites – Utah

Johnson Woolen Mills – Vermont

The Little Burros – Virginia

CMI Orchards, LLC – Washington

Marble King, Inc. – West Virginia

Carmex – Wisconsin

Jackson Hole Hat Co. – Wyoming