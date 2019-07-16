Iowa small business at Made in America Product Showcase at White House

WASHINGTON D.C. — It’s not everyday that an Iowa small business gets recognition like this. Monday, Bannor Toys from Madrid got to partake in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
Started back in 2011 by Jesse and Stacey Bannor, the company has all sorts of fun and modern wood toys for kids to enjoy. They have toys for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.
All those toys and more information about the company can be found on their website.
Representatives from Companies of All 50 States:
Redline Steel, LLC – Alabama
Alaska Rug Company – Alaska
Arizona Chile Roasters – Arizona
Rich-N-Tone Calls, Inc. – Arkansas
HOSTYLE Racing Products, LLC – California
Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle, Co. – Colorado
Luke’s Toy Factory – Connecticut
Backyard Jams & Jellies, Inc. – Delaware
Kino Sandals, Inc. – Florida
2 Day Designs – Georgia
Ocean Organic Vodka – Hawaii
Buck Knives, Inc. – Idaho
Stern Pinball, Inc. – Illinois
Janus Motorcycles – Indiana
Bannor Toys – Iowa
Cobalt Bolts – Kansas
QuaLex Manufacturing – Kentucky
McIlhenny Company – Louisiana
Jack Traps, Inc. – Maine
THAAD, Lockheed Martin Corporation – Maryland
KettlePizza, LLC – Massachusetts
Michigan Mittens – Michigan
3M – Minnesota
Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory – Mississippi
Snake Bite Co. – Missouri
Schnee’s – Montana
T-L Irrigation Co. – Nebraska
Fisher Space Pen So. – Nevada
BaileyWorks, Inc. – New Hampshire
Benjamin Moore & Co. – New Jersey
Weaver Guitar Straps – New Mexico
Tough Traveler Ltd. – New York
Council Tool Company – North Carolina
Dakota Micro, Inc. – North Dakota
Airstream, Inc. – Ohio
Gameday Ironworks, LLC – Oklahoma
Willamette Valley Vineyards – Oregon
Zippo Manufacturing Company – Pennsylvania
WaterRower, Inc. – Rhode Island
Freeman Boatworks – South Carolina
Dakota Grills, LLC – South Dakota
Litespeed Bicycles – Tennessee
Nokona – Texas
ENVE Composites – Utah
Johnson Woolen Mills – Vermont
The Little Burros – Virginia
CMI Orchards, LLC – Washington
Marble King, Inc. – West Virginia
Carmex – Wisconsin
Jackson Hole Hat Co. – Wyoming