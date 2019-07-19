Iowa Speedway Presiden on keeping cool this weekend

DES MOINES - Moulton Elementary School will hold a vigil and tree planting next Wednesday to pay their respects and celebrate the life of student Grecia Daniela Alvarado Flores and her mother and brother.

Grecia, often referred to as Daniela, was a student at the school. She and her family had moved to the U.S. earlier this year. She was described as always smiling, happy, and loved by everyone at the school.