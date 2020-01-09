Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand announces first Medicaid audit

DES MOINES — It’s a key social service program for many Iowans, and on Thursday, Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand shared some shortcomings.

In a press conference, Sand shared a report on data from the Iowa Medicaid Enterprise, part of the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The report looked at Medicaid encounter data, which the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines that as the primary records of Medicaid services provided to beneficiaries.

Sand found that various data provided by Iowa DHS weren’t usable for testing whether disbursements could be given to providers.

A full copy of the report is available here.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds’ office released a statement on the audit Thursday.