Iowa State Fair gets closer with the Corndog Kickoff

DES MOINES – The Iowa State Fair is less than one month away. So close, you may feel you can taste it.

The Corndog Kickoff is the fair’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It featured silent and live auctions and some fair favorites to snack on. The fundraiser typically helps the fair with its maintenance and general upkeep throughout the off-season.

Organizers hope the fair stays a family favorite for generations to come. Executive Director Peter Cownie of the Blue Ribbon Foundation said, “We set a record already in terms of tables sold for patrons, so that’s a very good thing. Iowans and fair-goers love their fair. They want to support the fair because they want it to be how they remember it for their own kids and grand-kids.”

This year, organizers were hoping the kickoff would bring in over $1 million.