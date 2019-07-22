Iowa State Fair names third ‘New Food’ finalist

DES MOINES — Three finalists have been selected to compete for the 2019 Iowa State Fair People’s Choice Best New Food Award.

A celebrity panel of judges selected the first two finalists: Georgie’s Roast with the Most Wrap from G Mig’s Wrap Stand and The Chief from The Rib Shack.

The third finalist, Chicken Street Tacos from Chicken City, was selected by the public.

You can sample all three entries and vote for your favorite from Thursday, August 8 – Monday, August 12. Cast your vote on the Iowa State Fair website, the new Iowa State Fair App and by text.

The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 14.