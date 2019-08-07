Iowa State Fair parade happening today

The State Fair Parade kicks off tonight.

It all starts right near the Capitol in downtown Des Moines at 6:15 p.m. You can watch the parade along Grand Avenue.

The parade will feature high school marching bands, an estimated 200 floats, cool cars and special causes as they stroll through downtown. Staging will take place at the State Capitol Complex.

The parade route starts at the State Capitol Complex and marches west on Grand to 15th Street. Keep in mind some streets will be closed starting around 5:30 p.m.

