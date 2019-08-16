Iowa State Fair – Pie Eating Contest

MARSHALLTOWN — Retired Police K-9 "Awol" passed away on Tuesday. The 13-year-old Czech Shepard was known for his devotion to the Marshalltown Police Force from 2007 up to his retirement in 2013.

Awol was led during his time of service by Sergeant Melinda Ruopp, who retired from full-time duty with the Marshalltown Police Department in September 2018 after 30 years of service.