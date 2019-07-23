Iowa State Fair Police: Off-duty jailer now facing charges in connection to gun incident

DES MOINES – A Boone County off-duty jailer is now facing charges related to a gun incident on the state fairgrounds.

According to the Iowa State Fair Police department, John McCormick is facing several charges, including assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, impersonating a peace officer, and possession or carrying of a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

The incident in question happened on July 6 at the Good Guys car show on the fairgrounds. According to ISF Police, officers were notified of a fight occurring on the grounds and that one of the suspects was possibly armed with a handgun. Responding Iowa State Fair police officers were on the scene within minutes and quickly took control of the situation. To ensure public safety and maintain order at the scene, officers also took possession of a small-caliber handgun

Iowa State Fair Police immediately launched a formal investigation into events surrounding the incident and interviewed multiple independent witnesses who provided statements and gave investigators additional information about what occurred that night.

McCormick is a civilian Boone County jailer. Following the incident, the Boone County Sheriff released a statement, saying that after reviewing the incident, he deemed McCormick was in good standing with the office.

Sheriff Gregg Elsberry stated, “John McCormick’s statements to Sheriff Elsberry about the incident, and a review of the Boone County Jail employee SOP manual, no infractions could be discovered that would negatively impact or jeopardize McCormick’s employment.”