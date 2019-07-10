Iowa State Fair police prepare for busy summer

DES MOINES — The fair is less than a month away, and the Iowa State Fair Police Department held a training orientation Wednesday to make sure all are safe during the annual summer staple.

“We are trying to be diligent and watch out for these issues that may come up with people trying to bring weapons or other things into the fair that aren’t authorized,” said Commander Doug Phillips.

An off-duty jailer displayed a handgun at the Iowa State Fairgrounds last weekend at the Goodguys Heartland Nationals during a fight, according to police.

Even if you have a permit, you are not allowed to bring a gun inside the Iowa State Fairgrounds.