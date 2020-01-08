Iowa State Fair raises ticket prices for 2020

Ticket prices will go up by $1 for advance tickets and by $2 for tickets purchased at the gate.

DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair is increasing ticket prices in 2020 in an effort to create a better overall experience for fair-goers.

Starting in 2020, advance tickets will increase by $1 in comparison to previous years. Tickets purchased at the gate will increase by $2.

Gate admission for adults will be $14, while children will be $8

Advance admission for adults will be $9, while children will be $5

Mindy Williamson, the fair’s marketing director, told Local 5 that one of the reasons for the increase includes fairground improvements, both for aesthetics and for building renovations.

She also told Local 5 that there will be a renewed focus on security in 2020, particularly at the admission gates. The price increase will benefit fair-goers by creating a better overall experience, Williamson said.

Williamson says this is the first increase on gate admission since 2016 and the first increase on advance admission since 2013.

Don’t worry, the fair will still hold a discount day on the final Sunday of the fair if you bring at least three canned goods for the Food Bank of Iowa. Tickets that day will be $7 at the gate.

There will also be discounts for veterans and older Iowans.

You can find more information on ticket prices and other discounts by visiting the Iowa State Fair’s website.