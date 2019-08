SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa’s Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all state flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy, Stephanie Schreurs.

Schreurs, a 24-year veteran with the department, died from injuries sustained in the line of duty on Tuesday of last week.

A funeral for the former deputy will be held tomorrow at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. The funeral starts at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.