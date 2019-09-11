Iowa State Patrol: Car hits and kills pedestrian near Albia

MONROE COUNTY — A car hit and killed a pedestrian walking on a highway early Wednesday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

Troopers say 23-year-old Marcus Major was driving west on Highway 34 near Albia around 1 a.m. Wednesday when a pedestrian, 23-year-old Zachary Bates of Albia, walked into the lane.

A preliminary crash report says Major “took evasive action” by braking and swerving, but was unable to avoid striking Bates, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Major and a passenger in his vehicle were uninjured in the accident.

The incident is under investigation.

