Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines police keep busy during Friday’s winter storm

DES MOINES — Authorities responded to almost 300 weather-related calls during Friday’s winter storm.
The Des Moines Police Department provided the following breakdown to Local 5 on calls they responded to between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.:
- 27 property damage only crashes
- 2 crashes involving injury (both minor)
- 6 hit and run crashes
The snow ordinance for the City of Des Moines remains in effect as of 6 p.m. Friday.
As of 4:30 p.m., 228 parking tickets were issued. Residential enforcement will pick back up Saturday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol responded to 244 calls for service between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. 92 of those were crashes, the rest (152) were motorist assists.