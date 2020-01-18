Iowa State Patrol, Des Moines police keep busy during Friday’s winter storm

DES MOINES — Authorities responded to almost 300 weather-related calls during Friday’s winter storm.

The Des Moines Police Department provided the following breakdown to Local 5 on calls they responded to between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.:

27 property damage only crashes

2 crashes involving injury (both minor)

6 hit and run crashes

The snow ordinance for the City of Des Moines remains in effect as of 6 p.m. Friday.

As of 4:30 p.m., 228 parking tickets were issued. Residential enforcement will pick back up Saturday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to 244 calls for service between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. 92 of those were crashes, the rest (152) were motorist assists.