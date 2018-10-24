Iowa State Patrol investigating t-bone crash

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a t-bone crash that happened Tuesday Night on Hickman Avenue near the I-35 on ramp.

Around 10 P.M. Tuesday, officers on the scene say one vehicle was coming off the highway and another was traveling eastbound on Hickman when the two collided.

Iowa State Troopers were first on scene since they were close by and will be the ones leading the investigation into what happened.

Officers say the people in the car suffered minor injuries.