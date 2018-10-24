Local News

Iowa State Patrol investigating t-bone crash

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2018 05:50 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2018 08:06 AM CDT

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a t-bone crash that happened Tuesday Night on Hickman Avenue near the I-35 on ramp.

Around 10 P.M. Tuesday, officers on the scene say one vehicle was coming off the highway and another was traveling eastbound on Hickman when the two collided.

Iowa State Troopers were first on scene since they were close by and will be the ones leading the investigation into what happened.

Officers say the people in the car suffered minor injuries.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Local 5 Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected