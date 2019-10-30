Ottumwa man dies in Wednesday morning crash on Highway 63

WAPELLO COUNTY — A man was killed in a Wednesday morning accident after his vehicle crossed the center line on Highway 63 south of Ottumwa.

31-year-old Timothy Iowan of Ottumwa was traveling southbound on Highway 63 near Mary St shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Iowan’s vehicle crossed the center line, striking two northbound vehicles.

One vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Katelyn Weaver of Bloomfield, came to rest on its top. She was transported to Ottumwa Regional Hospital for her injuries.

29-year-old Cody Fletcher of Bloomfield was the driver in a second northbound vehicle, according to a preliminary crash report. He was not injured.

Iowan was killed in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

