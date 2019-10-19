Iowa State Patrol: Pursuit on I-35 ends with deadly crash in Story County

STORY COUNTY— One person is dead after a chase ended with deadly crash in Story County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 12:25 a.m. Saturday on the southbound Interstate 35 Exit 121 rest stop.

The accident report says a trooper initiated a traffic stop with an individual in a car that turned into a chase.

The driver attempted to take Exit 121 and struck another vehicle that was parked.

The driver sustained fatal injuries. Their identity is being withheld until further notice.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Story County Sheriff’s Office, Story City Fire Department, Story County Ambulance, Elmquist Towing and Life Flight.