Iowa State PD has some tips for navigating Ames on game days

AMES — Driving around Jack Trice Stadium can be a headache- luckily for Cyclone fans, the Iowa State Police Department posted some tips on how to have a smooth(ish) drive on game days.

Inbound Traffic

Those entering Ames from Interstate 35 from the north should take the 13th Street exit to get to the stadium. If you’re coming from the south, use the Highway 30 cloverleaf on-ramp.

Outbound Traffic

ISUPD suggests that going north on 13th Street to get to I-35 is the fastest way to go either north or south on the interstate.

The east bound on-ramp on Highway 30 from South Dayton Avenue is closed. They also say that turning from University Boulevard onto Mortensen Road is prohibited. If you’re traveling southbound on Beach Avenue, you can only turn right on to Mortensen Road.