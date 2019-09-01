Iowa State PD releases stats on arrests, citations after first home game

AMES — Iowa State University police released their final game day statistics after the Cyclones’ first game of the year against the UNI Panthers.

Overall, only 39 citations were issued. Two of these were from unlawful use of license and 37 were for possessing alcohol under the legal age. Only 19 ISU students were issued citations.

Eight arrests were made on game day. Five of these were for public intoxication and two were for possessing alcohol under the legal age.

One arrest was made for each of the following: Child Endangerment, Trespassing, Interference with Official Acts, and Operating Under the Influence. Some of these arrests received multiple charges.

No arrests were made above .20 BAC or higher.

The Crowd Observation Team handled 21 people. By the end of the game 16 people were ejected.

The department received 79 first aid calls throughout the day. An ambulance transported three people to the hospital. Seven gator medic calls were also made.