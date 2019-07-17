Iowa State University grad student sentenced to jail

NEVADA — Iowa State University graduate student Jona Paulus was sentenced to 90 days in jail following a guilty plea to assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

Jona Paulus, 33, previously faced charges of Sexual Abuse — Forcible Rape, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor — Cause to Engage in a Prohibited Sexual Act and Purchase/Possession of a Minor in a Sex Act First Offense.

The latter two charges were dropped due to a pending federal investigation, according to the Story County Attorney’s Office. The forcible rape charge has been amended to an aggravated misdemeanor count of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

Court records allege Paulus met a woman on the dating app Tinder in late March who came to his apartment just north of campus on Saturday, April 6 around 2:45 a.m. to sleep.

“Victim said as she was laying in Paulus’ bed, he began to grab her breasts and she told him she did not want to have sex and she was trying to sleep,” the complaint reads.”Paulus got on top of the victim and she described being unable to push him off of her. Paulus then pushed victim’s underwear to the side and penetrated her vagina with his penis, by force and against her will.”

An additional criminal complaint states law enforcement performed a during a Cellbrite extraction search of Paulus’ cell phone following his initial arrest in early April. A text message conversation between Paulus and a 16-year-old female was found in which Paulus “solicited naked pictures and a video of a prohibited sexual act”.

Police say the conversations took place between April 1 and April 5.

“The minor identified herself as a 16-year-old multiple times during the chats,” the complaints read.

As part of the plea agreement, Paulus must register as a sex offender, meaning he will no longer be allowed on the Iowa State University Campus.

Paulus was sentenced to 90 days in the Story County Jail and must register as a sex offender.