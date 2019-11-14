Iowa State University reports students threatened with physical violence

AMES — Before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ames police were notified of a threat of physical violence towards three Iowa State University students.

The threat was made on a Reddit stream (social media forum) targeting three students who partook in a Land Acknowledgment statement at a November 7 meeting of the Students Against Racism.

The university has reached out to two of the students but is still working to identify and contact the third student.

Iowa State Police are investigating the threat and have contacted Reddit to identify who is behind the threats.

Iowa State Police are asking that if you know any information about this case to contact them at 515-294-4428.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen wanted to emphasis that their are resources available if you feel unsafe or are in need of additional emotional support.

Here are a few resources from Wendy:

Student Counseling Services: 515-294-5056

Student Assistance: 515-294-1020

Thielen Student Health Center: 515–294-5801

Crisis Text Line: Text “ISU” to 741741

If you have been threatened or know someone who is threatening others, call 911 immediately.