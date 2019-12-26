12 applicants to be interviewed for opening on Iowa Supreme Court

DES MOINES — A dozen applicants are slated to interview for the vacant seat on the Iowa Supreme Court according to the Iowa Judicial Branch this January.
After the passing of Chief Justice Mark Cady, the State Judicial Nominating Commission began accepting applications to fill the seat.
The 12 applicants will be interviewed by the commission on Jan. 9, 2020 in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building.
Here’s the schedule of interviews:
- 9:00 a.m.: Craig Nierman, Attorney, Phelan, Tucker, Mullen, Walker, Tucker & Gelman, L.L.P., Iowa City
- 9:20 a.m.: Lisa Reel Schmidt, Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Des Moines
- 9:40 a.m.: Theresa Wilson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Office of the State Appellate Defender, Des Moines
- 10:00 a.m.: Dana Oxley, Attorney, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, PLC, Cedar Rapids
- 10:20 a.m.: Mary Chicchelly, District Court Judge, Sixth Judicial District, Cedar Rapids
- 11:00 a.m.: Matthew McDermott, Attorney, Belin McCormick, P.C., Des Moines
- 11:20 a.m.: Alan Ostergren, Muscatine County Attorney, Letts
- 11:40 a.m.: William Miller, Attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines
- 12:40 p.m.: Joel Barrows, District Court Judge, Seventh Judicial District, Bettendorf
- 1:00 p.m.: David May, Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City
- 1:20 p.m.: Timothy Gartin, Attorney, Hastings, Gartin & Boettger, LLP, Ames
- 1:40 p.m.: Romonda Belcher, District Associate Judge, 5th Judicial District, Des Moines
You can find the applicants’ applications and writing samples by clicking here.
You can watch the interviews in the courtroom or via live stream on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel.
Following the interviews, the 17-member commission will select three finalists for the position.
Gov. Kim Reynolds will then have 30 days to appoint a new justice.
If you wish to make a comment about an applicant’s qualifications, email the Secretary at sjnc@iowa.gov.