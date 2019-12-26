12 applicants to be interviewed for opening on Iowa Supreme Court

A justice position was opened following the passing of Chief Justice Mark Cady

DES MOINES — A dozen applicants are slated to interview for the vacant seat on the Iowa Supreme Court according to the Iowa Judicial Branch this January.

After the passing of Chief Justice Mark Cady, the State Judicial Nominating Commission began accepting applications to fill the seat.

The 12 applicants will be interviewed by the commission on Jan. 9, 2020 in the Iowa Supreme Court Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Judicial Branch Building.

Here’s the schedule of interviews:

9:00 a.m.: Craig Nierman , Attorney, Phelan, Tucker, Mullen, Walker, Tucker & Gelman, L.L.P., Iowa City

, Attorney, Phelan, Tucker, Mullen, Walker, Tucker & Gelman, L.L.P., Iowa City 9:20 a.m.: Lisa Reel Schmidt , Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Des Moines

, Assistant Attorney General, Iowa Attorney General’s Office, Des Moines 9:40 a.m.: Theresa Wilson , Assistant Appellate Defender, Office of the State Appellate Defender, Des Moines

, Assistant Appellate Defender, Office of the State Appellate Defender, Des Moines 10:00 a.m.: Dana Oxley , Attorney, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, PLC, Cedar Rapids

, Attorney, Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, PLC, Cedar Rapids 10:20 a.m.: Mary Chicchelly , District Court Judge, Sixth Judicial District, Cedar Rapids

, District Court Judge, Sixth Judicial District, Cedar Rapids 11:00 a.m.: Matthew McDermott , Attorney, Belin McCormick, P.C., Des Moines

, Attorney, Belin McCormick, P.C., Des Moines 11:20 a.m.: Alan Ostergren , Muscatine County Attorney, Letts

, Muscatine County Attorney, Letts 11:40 a.m.: William Miller, Attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines

Attorney, Dorsey & Whitney LLP, Des Moines 12:40 p.m.: Joel Barrows , District Court Judge, Seventh Judicial District, Bettendorf

, District Court Judge, Seventh Judicial District, Bettendorf 1:00 p.m.: David May , Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City

, Iowa Court of Appeals, Polk City 1:20 p.m.: Timothy Gartin , Attorney, Hastings, Gartin & Boettger, LLP, Ames

, Attorney, Hastings, Gartin & Boettger, LLP, Ames 1:40 p.m.: Romonda Belcher, District Associate Judge, 5th Judicial District, Des Moines

You can find the applicants’ applications and writing samples by clicking here.

You can watch the interviews in the courtroom or via live stream on the Iowa Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

Following the interviews, the 17-member commission will select three finalists for the position.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will then have 30 days to appoint a new justice.

If you wish to make a comment about an applicant’s qualifications, email the Secretary at sjnc@iowa.gov.