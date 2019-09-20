Iowa Supreme Court hires law firm to investigate courthouse break-ins

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court continues to look for answers in the Polk and Dallas County courthouse break-ins from earlier this month.

The Faegre Baker Daniels law firm has been hired to conduct an independent investigation on the arrests of two people accused of breaking in to the Polk County and Dallas County courthouses. Attorneys Nicholas A. Klinefeldt and and Paul Leuhr will lead the investigation.

The hire comes after “differences in interpretations” of the contract occurred between state court administration and Coalfire, the Colorado-based security firm hired to perform security tests on the courthouses.

The Iowa Judicial Branch had originally said that state court administration “did not intend, or anticipate” any physical efforts of Coalfire to enter central Iowa courthouses.

“Coalfire and State Court Administration believed they were in agreement regarding the physical security assessments for the locations included in the scope of work,” the Iowa Judicial Branch said. “Yet, recent events have shown that Coalfire and State Court Administration had different interpretations of the scope of the agreement.”

The two men accused, 43-year-old Gary Demercurio and 29-year-old Justin Wynn, did not see charges in Polk County but were arrested and charged with Burglary in the third Degree and Possession of Burglary Tools in Dallas County.